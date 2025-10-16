Mithra Mandali Movie Twitter Reviews and Reactions

Oct 16, 2025, 10:11 IST
- Sakshi Post

Producers Kalyan Mantin, Bhanu Pratap, and Dr. Vijender Reddy, under the banners of Sapt Ashwa Media Works and Vira Entertainments, have presented the film Mithra Mandali, with B.V. Works, established by the renowned producer Bunny Vaas, backing the project. Somaraju Penmetsa serves as co-producer, while Rajeev Kumar Ram is the executive producer. The film marks the directorial debut of Vijender S.

The movie features Prithvirdi, Niharika N.M., Vishnu O.I., Ragh Mayur, Prasad Behera, Vennela Kishore, Satya, and VTV Ganesh in leading roles. With R.R. Dhruvan composing the music, Siddharth S. handling cinematography, Pawan Kalyan in charge of editing, Gandhi Nadikudikar supervising production design, and Shilpa Tangutur curating the costumes, the film is presented as a well-rounded commercial entertainer.

Mithra Mandali was officially released on October 16, 2025, following its paid premieres on October 14 across Telugu-speaking states. Set in the fictional town of Jungli Pattana, the story revolves around the camaraderie of four friends, blending youthful adventures and light-hearted humor. Niharika N.M. plays a soft, endearing role as the daughter of a father who watches over her, while the other lead actors contribute to the playful and fun narrative.

The film has been crafted with a focus on relatable elements for young audiences, incorporating commercial components and comedic sequences to maintain an engaging pace.

As audiences take to Twitter to share their thoughts, the social media platform is buzzing with discussions about Mithra Mandali. Fans and moviegoers are actively commenting, making Twitter the go-to space to catch the latest reactions and feedback on the film.

Also read: Mithra Mandali Movie Review and Rating: Decent Laughs


Read More:

Tags: 
Mithra Mandali
Mithra Mandali Twitter reviews
Mithra Mandali review
Mithra Mandali X Review
Advertisement
Back to Top