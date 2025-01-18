Mad Square Release Date Announced

Mad Square, the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster MAD, is set to release worldwide in theatres on March 29, 2025. Following the success of MAD, which became a hit with its hilarious and unadulterated content, the sequel promises to deliver even more wild entertainment.

Writer-director Kalyan Shankar has once again treated the sequel with the same madness and fun that captivated audiences in the first film. The already released songs from the film have been well received, raising excitement for its upcoming release.

The film is produced by Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, along with Srikara Studios. The movie is presented by Suryadeva Naga Vamsi.

The technical team includes ace cinematographer Shamdat Sainudeen, who returns behind the camera, and National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli, who is editing the film.

With the release date now confirmed, fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this fun-filled franchise. More details about the film will be announced soon.