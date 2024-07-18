I Can't Come: Raj Tarun's Response To Police in Ex-Lover Lavanya Case

With many turns and twists, Raj Tarun's ex-girlfriend's case is creating a buzz in social media. Actor Raj Tarun responded to the notices sent by Narsingi Police Station. He sent an explanation stating that he cannot attend the investigation as he is currently unavailable through his lawyer.

Police have been investigating the actor's case and are planning to send the notices once again. Raj Tarun's Ex-Girlfriend filed a case against Raj Tarun for cheating after promising to marry her. Police started their investigation of the case after receiving the complaint.

