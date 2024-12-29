Three pilgrims killed in bus accident in Odisha's Koraput

Bhubaneswar, Dec 29 (IANS) At least three people died and 20 others sustained serious injuries when a bus carrying pilgrims met with an accident at Sukunala Ghati under Boipariguda police station area in Odisha's Koraput district on Sunday.

The bus carrying around 50 to 60 pilgrims belonging to different places in the Puri and Cuttack districts was en route to the famous Gupteswar shrine in Koraput. Local sources claimed that the bus lost control and turned turtle at a turning point at Sukunala in the Boipariguda area early morning.

Upon being informed, the police, fire services officials and the BSF personnel reached the accident spot and engaged in the rescue of passengers trapped inside the bus. As many as three persons, including a 12-year-old child, lost their lives in the unfortunate road mishap

The injured persons were initially treated at Boipariguda Hospital while critical cases were later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital at Jeypore in Koraput.

"I was jolted out of sleep at around 5.05 a.m. today as the vehicle lost its balance. I immediately jumped off the bus through the emergency window,” said one of the survivors.

A family member of an injured pilgrim from Nilai area of Cuttack district told media persons that her sister and brother-in-law along with more than 50 pilgrims from Nimapara and Cuttack area had left for Gupteswar shrine on Friday night.

“We just got the information today that my sister is admitted to Boipariguda Hospital following the accident,” said the relative.

Expressing deep grief over the tragic accident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday extended condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased persons.

The Chief Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the family members of the deceased persons. He directed the local administration to provide medical care to the injured pilgrims.

Police have launched an investigation to find out the cause of the accident.

