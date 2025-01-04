Three dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast of South Korea

Washington, Jan 4 (IANS) Three people died after a fishing boat carrying 22 struck rocks off South Korea's southwest coast Saturday, officials said.

The Coast Guard and other authorities reported receiving a call around 10:30 a.m. about the boat crashing into rocks near Gageo Island in Sinan, South Jeolla Province, reports Yonhap news agency.

The three people were found in a state of cardiac arrest and were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The other 19 people were rescued by the Coast Guard and a nearby vessel and were not in any life-threatening conditions.

These people are believed to have jumped into the ocean to wait to be rescued when their boat appeared in danger of capsizing.

The Coast Guard initially said the boat was carrying 21 people but later found out there were 22 aboard.

Authorities plan to investigate the cause of the accident and will also try to determine the reason behind the discrepancy in the headcount.

The Coast Guard said the captain of the vessel may be booked on charges of professional negligence resulting in death.

Earlier on Monday, two people were rescued, and five others went missing after a vessel carrying cargo and cars capsized off western South Korea.

It was reported at 6:26 p.m. local time that the 83-ton vessel with seven people aboard overturned in waters off Seosan, about 100 km southwest of the capital Seoul.

The Coast Guard rescued the two people standing on top of the capsized ship, but the other five remained unaccounted for.

The Coast Guard and the fire authorities mobilised patrol ships, aeroplanes and rescuers to search the waters around the scene of the accident.

In another instance on Monday, an 83-ton car ferry capsized off the southwestern coast, leaving two rescued and five others missing.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.