They want our votes, but not our voice: IUML leader slams political parties for betrayal of Muslims

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) In a scathing attack on the BSP, SP, the Congress party and its leadership, particularly Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the National Vice President of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Maulana Syed Kausar Hayat, accused them of tokenism and betrayal of Muslims.

Speaking to IANS from Moradabad, Hayat alleged that successive governments —Congress, SP, or BSP — only sought Muslim votes while systematically excluding them from power and institutions.

“Muslims were never given real representation — just made lay figures like Maulana Azad in 1947. The same is being done today,” Hayat said, questioning why LoP Gandhi remained silent during the tabling of the Waqf Bill in Parliament.

“He didn’t even attend. Muslim MPs are only there for show, hoping to get ministerial crumbs in the future,” he said.

“The seeds of today’s communal atmosphere were sown by previous governments that slowly pushed Muslims out of jobs in courts, police, and the system. The result? Many departments today have zero per cent Muslims,” he alleged.

“Wherever the BJP is in power, the police and administration act like extensions of the ruling party and the religious organisations supporting it. They’re more aligned with ideological agendas than the Constitution,” Hayat added.

He demanded proportional representation for Muslims in government institutions, arguing their real population is above 30 per cent, contrary to official figures.

“Had Muslims been given fair inclusion — reservation or not — India wouldn’t have reached this boiling point," he said.

Taking aim at all major parties, including the SP and BSP, Hayat said none were serious about Muslim issues. “They want our votes, but not our voice. This is the root of the unrest in the country.”

Hayat urged Muslims to rely on faith rather than leaders who exploit them. “The so-called nationalists among Muslims have always trusted leaders like Gandhi, Nehru, Charan Singh, now Akhilesh Yadav or Mayawati — but never Allah. That’s the real crisis,” he remarked.

As political temperatures rise ahead of upcoming elections in Bihar and 2026 Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal, Hayat’s statement throws a spotlight on Muslim disenchantment across party lines.

