Will KCR Attend Telangana Assembly Budget Session Tomorrow?

Hyderabad: The suspense continues whether the BRS chief and Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, will attend the upcoming Telangana Assembly Budget session, which is beginning tomorrow. This will be the first full Budget of the Congress government and the Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will present the Budget on July 25, 2024 (Thursday).

Months after losing the Assembly elections, the BRS party is facing defection of its MLAs and MLCs to the ruling Congress. So far, the party has lost its seven MLAs and six MLCs to Congress. BRS Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao and his daughter and Hyderabad Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal also quit the party and joined the ruling party.

The BRS Legislative Party (BRSLP) has convened a meeting on Tuesday afternoon at Telangana Bhavan. KCR will chair the crucial meeting and will discuss the party’s strategy with the MLAs and MLCs for the budget session.

KCR gave a miss to the first Assembly session held by the newly formed Congress government in December 2023. Fireworks can be expected in the state Assembly if KCR attends the budget session. The BRS chief will likely raise the issues like Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and the power purchase agreements made under the KCR government with the Chhattisgarh government due to power shortage in the state. The opposition parties will likely corner the Congress government over a host of issues including the alleged delay in the implementation of its six guarantees.

