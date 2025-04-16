Aishwarya Khare: It’s always exciting to break out of your comfort zone

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Aishwarya Khare and Munira Kudrati disguised themselves as men for a sequence in “Bhagya Lakshmi.” Aishwarya said it took immense patience to get the beard glued on properly, adjust the turban, and stay in that get-up for over 12 hours.

In the upcoming track, Lakshmi and Shalu slip into the garb of men as they go undercover in a daring attempt to uncover the truth about Malishka’s child. While Lakshmi is disguised as a Punjabi man, wearing a beard and a turban, Shalu is seen wearing a wig, a beard, a mustache, and a fake stomach, and she barges into Balwinder’s backyard.

Talking about the get-up, Aishwarya said, “It was madness — but the fun kind! The first time we saw each other in full look, we just couldn’t stop laughing. It took immense patience getting the beard glued on properly, adjusting the turban just right, and staying in that getup for over 12 hours. But once we slipped into character, we were all in.”

Aishwarya revealed that the two even tried mimicking how men walk and talk.

“The crew had a blast watching us practice our ‘manly’ walks between takes! As actors, it’s always exciting to break out of your comfort zone and try something completely different. Getting into this quirky disguise gave us a chance to explore a whole new layer of performance.”

“It was challenging — but that’s what made it so much fun. Honestly, it’s shoots like these that remind you why you love doing what you do,” she added.

“Bhagya Lakshmi” is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms; the series stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti.

The show follows Lakshmi, whose life takes an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she is feeling betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

“Bhagya Lakshmi” airs on Zee TV.

