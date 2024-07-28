Watch: Masked Thief Finds Empty Till, Leaves Sarcastic Note on Camera

Hyderabad: A bizarre incident unfolded in Maheshwaram when a masked thief broke into a hotel, only to find the till empty. The entire episode was caught on CCTV footage, revealing an unexpected twist to the crime.

Armed with a stick, the intruder entered the hotel under the cover of darkness, hoping for a lucrative haul. However, after ransacking the kitchen, the thief was met with disappointment as there was no cash to be found. Frustrated at his empty-handed efforts, he sarcastically remarked to the CCTV camera, "Not even a single rupee has been put, Namaste to you."

In a peculiar turn of events, the thief seemed to have a change of heart. Before leaving, he took a water bottle from the fridge and placed a Rs. 20 note on the table. The hotel staff were left baffled by the unusual scene when they discovered it the next morning.