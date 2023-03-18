Swapnalok Blaze: PM Modi announces solatium to next kin of each deceased

New Delhi: After the Telangana chief minister’s compensation announcement, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs to the next kin of each deceased of Swapnalok Complex fire accident.

He further announced an amount of Rs 50,000 to the injured people in the incident.

“PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased in the tragedies in Chandausi and Secunderabad. Those injured would be given Rs 50,000,” PMO tweeted.

PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased in the tragedies in Chandausi and Secunderabad. Those injured would be given Rs. 50,000. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 17, 2023

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrahekhar Rao announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the families of the deceased in Secunderabad’s SwapnaLok complex fire accident.

Also Read: Radical Amritpal Singh held in Punjab after high-speed chase

Six people including four girls died and seven injured in the massive fire incident in a multi-storey commercial complex in Secunderabad on Thursday. The deceased were all youngsters aged between 22 to 25.

Also Read: Telangana BJP chief appears before women's panel

