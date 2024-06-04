Rave party: Hema turns up at Bengaluru CCB in burqa, gets arrested

Bengaluru: Popular Telugu actress Hema has been arrested in connection with the rave party case. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials arrested her after she deposed before the investigating team wearing a burqa.

Hema had made a video after the raid, stating that she was not present at the rave party and that she was relaxing at a farm in Hyderabad. However, police maintained that she was indeed present at the farmhouse.

The neighbouring state police had issued notice to the actress after she was tested positive for consumption of drugs in the rave party. She was asked to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Wing of CCB. The police had approached the court to obtain arrest warrants against the Telugu actress as she failed to appear for questioning even after police sent them notices.

The 52-year-old actress visited the CCB headquartered around 1 pm on Monday. According to sources, she had informed a woman official on Sunday night about her visit to the CCB office on Monday.

The Telugu actress reportedly failed to provide convincing answers to the interrogators. Following which, she was arrested and the police officials took her to KC General Hospital for a medical examination. Subsequently, she was produced before a judge at his residence in Anekal, the location of GM Farmhouse where the rave party was organised under the pretext of a birthday celebration by Hyderabad-based person Vasu.

The actress created a scene on Monday, lashing out at the media while being taken away after a medical test and accusing them of reporting false news. Hema has been sent into judicial custody for 14 days. She has been lodged at Central Jail in Bengaluru.

"All your news is wrong. I have been brought here just now. They have collected samples of my hair, nails, urine, and blood. It is not known whether the report will be positive or negative. Whatever is being shown against me is wrong. This is the work you do," she said in her outburst.

#Tollywood actress #Hema has been arrested by @CCBBangalore wen she came in Burqa to appear today after two notices in related to to Rave party which was held in #anekal, #bengaluru . Including Hema, more than 80+ people tested positive with Drug in 101 samples collected. pic.twitter.com/qxvQAUIFtx — Madhu M (@MadhunaikBunty) June 3, 2024

Acting on a tip-off, the CCB team raided the rave party titled ‘Sunset to Sunrise Victory' at the GM Farmhouse in the Singena Agrahara area near Electronics City in the wee hours of Sunday, May 20. The party was attended by around 100 people, including techies, Telugu actors, and others. The CCB team seized 17 MDMA pills and cocaine during their raid at the farmhouse.

Also Read: BJP leading in majority Lok Sabha seats in Telangana

