NDA leads on 35 LS seats in Bihar

Patna, June 4 (IANS) National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading on 35 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar while RJD is leading on only five seats.

BJP candidate from Patna Sahib, Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading with 3,729 votes after the third round of counting. He is contesting against Ansul Avijit of Congress.

In Paschim Champaran, BJP candidate Sanjay Jaiswal is leading with a margin of 11,500 votes. He is contesting against Madan Mohan Tiwari of Congress.

In Samastipur, Shambhavi Choudhary of LJPR is leading by 7,169 votes. She is contesting against Madan Mohan Tiwari of Congress.

In Gaya, HAM-S patron and NDA candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi is leading with 20,299 votes. He is contesting against Kumar Sarvjeet of RJD.

In Patliputra, Misa Bharti of RJD is leading against Ram Kripal Yadav.

In Katihar, Dulal Chandra Goswami is leading against Tariq Anwar of Congress.

In Purvi Champaran, Radha Mohan Singh of BJP is leading with 3,927 votes against the VIP candidate.

In Begusarai, Giriraj Singh is leading by 7.39 votes against Alok Kumar Suman of the INDIA bloc.

