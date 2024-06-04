DMK leads on 36 seats, AIADMK on 2, NDA on 1 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, June 4 (IANS) The DMK-led INDIA bloc has maintained a lead in 36 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.

The principal Opposition party of Tamil Nadu, AIADMK is leading on two seats while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Sowmiya Anbumani is leading on one seat in the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK won 38 of the 39 seats while the AIADMK won only one.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there was an alliance between the AIADMK and BJP but in the 2024 elections they are not in alliance.

Tamil Nadu recorded a 69.72 per cent voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections, with Dharmapuri posting the highest turnout at 81.20 per cent and Chennai Central recording the lowest at 53.96 per cent.

