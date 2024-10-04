Navratri Day 2: Significance, Colour, Puja rituals and Brahmacharini Mantra!

Navratri is a nine-night festival that runs from October 3 to October 12. It is mainly celebrated in favour of Goddess Durga. According to the calendar, Hindus offer their prayers to Maa Brahmacharini on the second day of puja.

Who is Maa Brahmacharini?

Some pray Maa Brahmacharini is an incarnation of Goddess Parvati, who never married in heaven to celibacy, which is optimistic.

Her name, ‘Brahmacharini’ in English, means ‘one who practices austerity and penance’. According to local mythology, Maa Brahmacharini performed harsh austerities to get the blessing of becoming the wife of Lord Shiva.

Importance of Worshiping Maa Brahmacharini

The second day of the Navratri is very encouraging for worshipping Maa Brahmacharini. Devotees seek her blessings in matters related to spirituality and control of thought and action. They need strength to face all the odds that are in life. Granting of needs and wants

Timings and Colour of the Day For October 4, 2024:

Dwitiya Tithi: Up to 5:30 am, October 5

Brahma Muhurta: 4:38 am to 5:27 am

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:46 am to 12:33 pm

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:07 pm to 2:55 pm

Colour of the Day: Royal Blue

Puja Vidhi and Samagri To worship Maa Brahmacharini:

One should rise from the bed during Brahma Muhurta and then have a bath. It can be used to sprinkle Gangajal at the worship place. The offerings to the goddess Maa Brahmacharini should be jasmine flowers, rice and sandalwood. Sponsor a bath for the idol and dress her up in Srinagar. Give Abhishek milk, curd and honey. Make one set of bhog that consists of sugar.

Prathana Puja Mantra:

“Dadhana Kara Padmabhyamaka Shambhunatha Kamandalu Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama.”

Puja Mantra: The opening mantra is “Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah”.

Stuti: ‘There are scientifically known ways, but the ancient prayers of the rituals are Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah.’

