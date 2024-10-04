Ter Stegen remains Germany's 2026 World Cup keeper despite injury, says Nagelsmann

Berlin, Oct 4 (IANS) Harry Kane faced an interview marathon after Bayern Munich's 1-0 defeat in the UEFA Champions League against Aston Villa. Rarely known for airing criticisms, the England captain, 31, struggled to hide his frustration - not only over the loss but also due to his own performance.

The 32-year-old's knee operation, which followed a torn patellar tendon, reportedly went well, but the recovery is expected to take several months.

While the Barcelona keeper focuses on his comeback away from the public eye, German national coach Julian Nagelsmann has appointed his squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Netherlands, reports Xinhua.

The former Bayern coach has called up Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann (34), Stuttgart's Alex Nubel (28), and Salzburg's Janis Blaswich (33) for the internationals on October 11 and 14. At the same time, Nagelsmann issued supportive comments for Ter Stegen.

"He is our number one and he will stay the first keeper," the 37-year-old coach said. He expects Ter Stegen to return next summer, just in time to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

"Marc is the keeper we intend to have around as our World Cup keeper," Nagelsmann said, adding, "He is getting all the time he needs to recover and come back. I am confident he will be back next summer."

While Barcelona signed former Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny, who retired in the summer of 2024, as Ter Stegen's replacement, Nagelsmann dismissed rumors of a possible recall for Manuel Neuer.

The Bayern keeper and 2014 World Cup champion had previously announced his retirement from the national team and recently ruled out any possibility of a return.

"My decision wasn't connected to Marc. I am sure he will make his way back as I know about the efforts to return after a serious injury," Neuer said, renewing his intention to focus entirely on his club career.

Neuer mentioned that he had sent Ter Stegen an encouraging message and acknowledged Germany's depth in top-class goalkeepers.

Germany can rely on at least two of them - Baumann and Nubel - while Bernd Leno (Fulham) and Kevin Trapp (Frankfurt) have also proven their capabilities.

In addition to the three keepers, the German coach announced the return of Serge Gnabry (Bayern) and Toni Rudiger (Real Madrid), alongside first picks such as Gladbach striker Tim Kleindienst and Blaswich. Kleindienst is intended as a replacement for injured West Ham forward Niclas Fullkrug.

Nagelsmann confirmed that Baumann, the squad's number two, will start against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The German squad is set to gather on Monday in Herzogenaurach at the Adidas compound, the team's so-called home base.

Nagelsmann emphasised that the decisions regarding the keepers have been made and said, "We are happy with it under the circumstances."

