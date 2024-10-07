Navratri 2024 Day 5: Timings, Significance, and colour

In many regions, Maa Skandamata, the fifth incarnation of Goddess Durga, is worshipped on October 7, 2024, which happens to be the fifth day of Navratri. The day holds much promise as it falls under Shardiya or Sharad Navratri and features virtually all the widely observed Hindu festivals in India.

Significance of Maa Skandamata

Maa Skandamata is derived from the battle gods Kartikeya and Mata and means "mother." She is known to be seated on a fierce lion, holding young Murugan or Lord Kartika in her lap. If her devotees start their first worship for her, she gives wealth, salvation, prosperity, and power.

Puja Timings and Vidhi

To seek Maa Skandamata's blessings, follow these puja timings and vidhi

Brahma Muhurat: 04:40 AM to 05:29 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 05:04 AM to 06:18 AM

Abhiji Muhurat: 11:46 AM to 12:33 PM

Vijaya Muhurat: 02:06 PM to 02:53 PM

Godhuli Muhurat: 06:01 PM to 06:25 PM

Begin the day with a holy bath, wear new clothing, and perform puja with:

Flowers

Kumkum

Incense sticks

Ganjagal

Yellow flowers

Ghee

Offer Maa Skandamata a bhog made with bananas.

Colour of the Day: White

Each day of Navratri is associated with a symbolic colour. On Day 5, wear white to represent purity and innocence. On the fifth day, it is advised to be dressed in white. This colour will symbolize purity and innocence. Wearing this colour will give a feeling of inner serenity and security.

Navratri 2024: Dates and Significance

Shardiya, or Shrad Navratri, is said to be the most important of the four Navratris, which falls between October 3 and 12, 2024. The festival commemorates nine forms of Goddess Durga.

