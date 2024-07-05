KTR's Fresh Demand to Telangana Govt over TSPSC AEE Exam Selection List

The working president of the BRS party, KTR, demands that the Telangana government release the TSPSC AEE exam selection list immediately. He states that this delay is the result of the TS government's pure negligence.



Telangana government should have announced the selection list for 1180 AEE posts, which was conducted last year during the BRS regime. The TSPSC AEE exam notification was announced 22 months ago, and the certification verification was done in September last year. The selection list was kept on hold due to the election code, and the list needs to be released by the government.

Candidates met KTR on July 3rd, sharing their concerns about the government's neglect in releasing the AEE selection list. During a phone call with TSPSC Chairman Mahender Reddy, KTR demanded the release of the final list immediately.

He further stated that the delay in the announcement regarding the examination needs to be clarified among the candidates. He emphasized that the prolonged delay is causing unnecessary confusion among candidates awaiting the examination results.

