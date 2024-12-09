Hyderabad Man Arrested for Running Fake Call Center!

Hyderabad: The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a man from Hyderabad who is allegedly involved in the illegal trafficking of Indian youths to fake call centers that engage in cyber fraud. The arrest followed an extensive, non-stop pursuit spanning over 2,500 kilometers. According to police, Kamran Haider, also known as Zaidi, was apprehended in Hyderabad after a long chase. He had a bounty of ₹2 lakh on his head, which was offered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for information leading to his capture.

The case dates back to May 27, when a complaint was filed by Naresh Lakhavath, who was in search of a job. Lakhavath was lured by Ali International Services, a fake consultancy firm based in New Delhi, offering employment in Thailand and Laos. After arriving in Thailand, Lakhavath’s passport was confiscated, and he was forced to work for a Chinese firm involved in online scams targeting people in Europe and the U.S. The case was subsequently transferred to the NIA, which conducted a thorough investigation.

Through their inquiry, the NIA identified several individuals involved in the operation, including Haider, who was the primary accused. He, along with other key conspirators, trafficked young Indians to the Golden Triangle region in Laos, where they were coerced into participating in cyber scams. The scam was run under the guise of Ali International Services. Despite ongoing efforts to arrest Haider, he managed to evade capture and even tried to flee abroad.

After months of evasion, Haider was finally tracked to Hyderabad, Telangana. Two separate teams from the Special Cell were dispatched to the city, where Haider was arrested on December 7. The police had pursued him across multiple states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, before catching him near the Nampally railway station as he attempted to flee.

