K'taka: BJP to raise in Assembly Waqf, maternal deaths on day 1 of winter sesson

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 9 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Monday announced that it will take up the issues of the Waqf controversy and maternal deaths across the state on the first day of the Assembly's winter session commencing on Monday.

Speaking to media, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka stated, "Belagavi winter session is commencing today. During the session, we will take up the issues of the Waqf row and maternal deaths which are taking place in the state due to medical mafia."

"There is no control over departments in the government. Five to six maternal deaths were reported due to negligence and hundreds of newborn babies have died. In Belagavi alone, 325 newborn babies have died. I visited Belagavi hospital yesterday and party leaders are paying a visit to the hospital today," he added.

"Mothers are dying post-delivery and the Chief Minister has lost total control over the affairs in the state. The tragedies are taking place in all government departments," Ashoka stated.

"The government has not done any development activity. In the 17-month-long rule, the Congress government is mired in a series of scams including the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, tribal welfare scam, liquor scam and maternal deaths due to medical lobby is the latest one," Ashoka went on.

Absolutely, there is no development activity taking place, he asserted.

"The government has also created the Waqf board controversy. During its entire tenure, the government is involved in one or the other controversy. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who is the second term Chief Minister is not delivering on governance," Ashoka slammed.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself is caught in the MUDA case and facing the investigation. The government is in deep slumber, he charged.

"None of the ministers are holding grievance meetings in their constituencies. They are only interested in minting money. They only Vidhana Soudha on Thursdays and they will never bother to visit otherwise," he criticised.

The issue of cancellation of ration cards and BPL cards, Rs 700 crore liquor scam will be also be taken up in the session.

The questions will be raised on the promises and delivery of the state government on the development of North Karnataka region, Ashoka stated.

CM Siddaramaiah had claimed that he would turn the land of north Karnataka into the land of gold. His statement turned out to be a joke. There is no money left for any irrigation project in the region, he pointed out.

CM Siddaramaiah-led government is the worst government in the history of the state, Ashoka charged.

