Good News: Telangana Group 2 Exams Postponed, Declares TSPSC Public Commission

It is official. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) announced that the Group 2 exams have been postponed. The Group 2 exams scheduled for August 7 and August 8, 2024, have been postponed.

With the growing dissent and protests of unemployed youth demanding the postponement of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-2 exams, the Telangana state government has decided to postpone the TSPSC Group 2 exams. TSPSC released an official statement.

Recently, tensions escalated when unemployed youth laid siege to the Secretariat. Candidates are concerned about the back-to-back TSPSC exams.

In response to the candidates' requests, the Telangana government postponed the Group-2 preliminary exams. According to media reports, the Group-2 exam is likely to be rescheduled to November or December. The government led by CM Revanth Reddy might soon announce this good news to the Group-2 candidates.

Increase in Group-2 and Group-3 Posts Likely

Posts Additionally, unemployed individuals are demanding an increase in the number of Group-2 and Group-3 posts. They are calling for an increase in the number of Group-2 posts from 783 to around 2,000 and for the number of Group-3 posts to be increased to 3,000.