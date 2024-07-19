Paarl Royals sign Joe Root for the 2025 season of SA20

Paarl, July 19 (IANS) Royals Sports Group-owned franchise Paarl Royals on Friday revealed England's batter Joe Root as one of their main signings for the 2025 season of the SA20. The 33-year-old veteran joins the Royals for the 2025 season of the SA20 and is set to represent his second Royals franchise, having also played for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL in 2023.

The stylish batter is currently involved in England's second Test against the West Indies, being held at Trent Bridge. The English legend will prove to bolster the squad of the Boland Park-based franchise, with his vast experience expected to help fellow younger South African players as well.

Reacting to the signing, Royals' Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, said, "We all know what a phenomenal player Joe Root is, and to have him back at the Royals is a great feeling. He has been a great contributor to all the teams he has represented over the years and has also proven to be a valuable all-rounder with his bowling and fielding attributes.

"As we saw during IPL 2023 and have also seen over the years, he is also a great team man and has the ability to help his teammates develop both on and off the field. We are looking forward to using his expertise, his personality, his brains, and also his performances on the field to strive towards a successful SA20 season in 2025," he said.

Root has played over 100 T20s during his career, scoring 2,432 runs and grabbing 51 catches. He is also known to chip in with the ball, having picked up 27 wickets at an economy of 8.47.

