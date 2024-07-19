SHO served show-cause notice over 'Sunderkand Path' at Bhopal police station

Bhopal, July 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday issued a show-cause notice to the SHO of the Ashoka Garden police station in Bhopal, Hemant Srivastava, seeking his reply on holding 'Sunderkand Path' at the premises of the police station on Thursday.

Stating that police stations are for public service, and not personal use, Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra told mediapersons, "A show-cause notice has been issued to the SHO of Ashoka Garden police station. An inquiry into the matter will also be initiated soon."

On Thursday, the state Congress took out a protest match against the alleged irregularities in nursing college exams in the state. The protesters led by state Congress President Jitu Patwari and veteran party leader Digvijaya Singh marched to the Ashoka Garden police station to lodge a complaint against state minister Vishvas Sarang, alleging that the BJP leader should be held responsible as he was the Medical Education Minister (March 2020 to December 2023) when the alleged irregularities took place.

When the Congress workers reached the police station, the BJP workers were already present there performing ‘Sunderkand Paath’, which made Digvijaya Singh question how can a religious programme be held at a police station.

As the police barred the Congress protesters from entering the police station, Digvijay Singh said, “If Sunderkand Path is allowed, other religious activities should also be permitted. People should be allowed to celebrate Eid and Gurunanak Jayanti at police stations.”

Taking the matter forward, Digvijaya Singh and Jitu Patwari met Commissioner Mishra on Friday and demanded permission to hold 'Sunderkand Path' at different police stations.

MP Congress media in-charge Mukesh Nayak, who was present during the meeting with the Commissioner, told IANS that they were denied permission to organise 'Sunderkand Path' at police stations.

"The Commissioner said he can't give nod to hold 'Sunderkand Path' at a police station. If it has happened (referring to the Ashoka Garden PS incident), an inquiry would be initiated, he said," Nayak added.

On Thursday, SHO Srivastava claimed that the 'Sunderkand Path' was organised at the police station with prior permission, adding that it was held to celebrate a birthday, though he didn't reveal the name of the organiser.

