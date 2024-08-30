August 29 - September 1: Heavy rains hit Telangana!

The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Telangana state starting today, August 30. According to the issue, rain is expected to occur three days from today, which can cause inconvenience for normal livelihoods. There is a high chance of heavy rains in the Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, and Jagtial districts of Telangana.

Tomorrow, August 31, the alert will be given for the Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts. On September 1, heavy rains are expected to continue in Jagtial, Sircilla, Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medak, and Kamareddy districts. As the rain alert is given for three days, the public is advised to stay in safe places and avoid the rains if needed by the government.