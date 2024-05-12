Actors and Their Polling Booths: This is Where Tollywood Stars Will Cast Their Votes
May 12, 2024, 18:13 IST
Tollywood's biggest stars are gearing up to cast their votes in the high-stakes Lok Sabha elections in Telangana on May 13, 2024. Their polling choices are being closely watched amidst the heated political battle between the ruling Congress, BJP, and BRS.
Key polling stations in Hyderabad where prominent film personalities will vote:
- Obul Reddy School: Jr NTR, Pranati
- Jubilee Hills Public School: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Manchu family, Devarakonda brothers, Srikanth
- FNCC: Raghavendra Rao, Rajasekhar, Vishwaksen, Rana Daggubati
- BSNL Center Jubilee Hills: Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Allu Aravind
- Jubilee Hills Club: Chiranjeevi, Surekha, Ram Charan, Upasana, Nitin
- Jubilee Hills New MP MLA Colony: Ravi Teja
- Manikonda Working Women's Hostel: Nagarjuna, Amala, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil
- Manikonda High School: Venkatesh, Brahmanandam
- Shaikpet International School: Rajamouli, Rama Rajamouli
- Banjara Hills MLA Colony: Ram Pothineni
- Gachibowli Zilla Parishad School: Nani
- Dargah Govt. Primary School: Sudhir Babu
- Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 Economic Cooperative Society: Allari Naresh
- Yousufguda Checkpost Govt. School: Tanikella Bharani
