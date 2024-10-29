Telangana CM is frustrated, says KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Oct 29 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, K.T. Rama Rao, claimed on Tuesday that the Congress government and the Chief Minister were frustrated with the party allegedly exposing their “failures and corruption.”

Referring to a police raid on the house of his brother-in-law Raj Pakala and the case booked against him, K.T. Rama Rao professed that it was just the beginning of a long-drawn political vendetta.

The BRS leader took to his X handle to ‘caution’ party leaders and social media ‘warriors’ that there would be many more trials and tribulations.

"Failed Congress Govt and its CM in Telangana is desperate & frustrated with BRS thoroughly exposing their failures, corruption. Thank you to all the BRS leaders & SM warriors for your efforts and support. What we saw in the last two days was just the beginning of a long drawn battle of political vendetta," the BRS Working President posted on his X handle.

"Many more trials and tribulations will follow in days ahead. Let’s brace ourselves for vicious personal attacks, conspiracies, fake propaganda and outright lies peddled as facts. You will see cases being filed, vilification through deep fake technology and lots of nonsense peddled through paid artists. BJP, Congress, TDP & their paid social media trolls will gang up to target BRS almost immediately. Let’s not be surprised, confused or deterred by their malicious actions," K.T. Rama Rao posted.

"Don’t let them distract you. Let’s focus on the good fight for the people of Telangana. Let’s be resolute in exposing their corruption, incompetence and hypocrisy. Let’s hold them accountable for failure to implement their six guarantees and 420 promises," he added.

The BRS leader, through another post, thanked Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission for rejecting the proposed power tariff hike by the government.

"On behalf of the people of Telangana, I sincerely thank the Chairman and Members of the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission Ranga Rao Garu, Manohar Raju Garu and Krishnaiah Garu for rejecting the proposed power tariff hike by the Congress Government as ₹18,500 crore, was the additional burden to be levied on people which we have vociferously and strongly condemned in all three public hearings held in Hyderabad, Nizamabad and Siricilla," he added.

