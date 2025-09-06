Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Hyundai Creta: Which SUV Wins the 2025 Showdown

Maruti Suzuki has introduced its newest mid-size SUV, the Victoris, a model designed to go head-to-head with the Hyundai Creta that has dominated this segment for years. Positioned between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara in Maruti’s portfolio, the Victoris carries the brand’s hopes of cracking into a market where Hyundai has set benchmarks in sales and popularity.

Pricing is expected to play a pivotal role in this battle. While official figures are yet to be revealed, estimates place the starting price for the Victoris around Rs.9.75 lakh ex-showroom. This would give it a significant edge over the Creta, which currently starts above Rs.11 lakh. Value-conscious buyers may find this especially attractive in a price-sensitive segment where every rupee matters.

In terms of size, the Victoris measures 4,360 mm in length, which makes it 30 mm longer than the Creta. It is also wider and taller, lending it a bold stance on the road. Although its wheelbase is slightly shorter, the dimensions suggest competitive cabin space and strong road presence, which are vital considerations for family buyers.

The Victoris also offers a wide variety of powertrains including mild-hybrid, strong hybrid, and CNG options. This sets it apart from the Creta, which relies on conventional petrol, turbo petrol, and diesel engines. Maruti’s emphasis on efficiency and eco-friendly choices may resonate strongly with urban buyers seeking lower running costs and cleaner technology.

On the features front, the Victoris aims high. It comes equipped with advanced driver assistance systems, ventilated seats, a heads-up display, wireless charging, Dolby Atmos sound, a 10.25-inch SmartPlay Pro+ screen, and strong safety credentials with a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. These inclusions could give it an edge in consumer perception of value, especially among younger, tech-savvy buyers.

The Hyundai Creta remains the benchmark, selling close to two lakh units last year, while the Grand Vitara followed at over one lakh. The Victoris may not topple the Creta immediately, but it expands Maruti’s presence and offers buyers a more feature-rich, affordable alternative. It signals that the compact SUV space is set to grow even more competitive in 2025.