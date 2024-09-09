Apple Event 2024: Prices of iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max in THESE Countries Revealed

Apple Event 2024: IT giant Apple is going to unveil the eagerly awaited iPhone 16 series today. The company is all set to launch its four new models including the flagship iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. As the tech giant gears up for the big reveal, pricing details for several countries have started doing rounds on social media.

In India, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to begin at Rs. 1,29,999, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is likely to start at Rs. 1,39,999. Pre-booking will start on 14 September, 2024 and this facility will be made available across all Apple retail and online stores in India.

In China, the price of iPhone 16 Pro will start at CNY 7,599 and the Pro Max is likely priced at CNY 7,999. Japanese customers can buy the iPhone 16 Pro with its price starting at JPY 179,900 and the Pro Max at JPY 198,900. The customers can avail pre-booking facility through Apple's official website and authorised retailers after the launch. In Pakistan, the iPhone 16 Pro is likely to start at PKR 460,000 and the price of Pro Max may begin at PKR 544,999.

Customers are expecting that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will come with a range of exciting features. These flagship devices are powered by the innovative A18 Pro Bionic chip, so these models are expected to deliver exceptional performance and efficiency. It is also speculated that advancements in camera technology, larger OLED displays and enhanced battery life will be included in it. Meanwhile, Apple is also rumored to focus on improved battery life, AI-driven performance enhancements, and expanded storage options to make the devices appealing to its customers.

