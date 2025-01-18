Spam Calls Prevention: DoT Launches Sanchar Saathi App to Combat Spam and Scam Calls

As technology advances, fraudulent activities, including spam and scam calls, have become increasingly prevalent. To counter this growing menace, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has launched a mobile app named 'Sanchar Saathi' to help users report fraudulent communications easily.

Sanchar Saathi: A Step Towards Secure Communication

The 'Sanchar Saathi' mobile app is designed to enable users to report suspicious calls directly from their mobile phones. In addition to reporting, the app offers features like mobile phone blocking, which can be crucial in preventing misuse. The Sanchar Saathi portal was initially introduced by the Central Telecom Department in 2023, and the recent launch of the mobile app is seen as a significant step towards enhancing public safety against scams.

Available on both Android and iOS, the app can be downloaded and used by anyone seeking to safeguard themselves from fraudulent activities. The Department of Telecommunications, in a tweet, announced, "The Sanchar Saathi app is now live. Scan for your digital safety and access essential tools."

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, at the app's launch, emphasized that the initiative aims to create a secure environment for citizens, offering them protection from potential threats.

Key Features of Sanchar Saathi App:

Report Suspicious Calls or Messages: Users can report any suspicious calls or messages directly through the app.

SIM Card Information: The app provides information on the number of SIM cards linked to a user's name, allowing them to activate necessary numbers and block unwanted ones.

Phone Blocking: In case of theft or loss of a mobile phone, users can block the device through the app.

SANCHAR SAATHI APP is now LIVE! Scan for your digital safety today and access essential tools at your fingertips!#SancharSaathiMobileApp pic.twitter.com/TNKhRHUE4O — DoT India (@DoT_India) January 17, 2025

Checking SIM Cards Linked to Aadhaar:

To check how many SIM cards are linked to your Aadhaar card, follow these steps:

Visit the official Sanchar Saathi website at www.sancharsaathi.gov.in

Scroll down to the 'Citizen-Centric Services' section and select the option to view mobile connections.

Enter your 10-digit mobile number on the next page.

Complete the CAPTCHA and enter the OTP sent to your phone.

The number of SIM cards linked to your Aadhaar will be displayed, and you can block any unnecessary numbers from there.

In an era where online fraud is on the rise, it is crucial to stay vigilant. According to DoT regulations, an individual can have up to nine SIM cards registered in their name. By using tools like the Sanchar Saathi app, citizens can better protect their digital identities and prevent misuse of their personal information.