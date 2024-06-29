T20 World Cup: Countrymen shower support to Indian side for final against SA

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Fans from across the country have extended their wishes for the Indian team for the blockbuster T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Barbados on Saturday.

India are geared up to bid adieu to their head coach Rahul Dravid with a title after reaching their third consecutive ICC final in his tenure under Rohit Sharma's leadership.

Ahead of the much-awaited match of the tournament, fans expressed their support for the side and wished good luck to the side. India will look to end their more than decade-long title drought in the ICC tournament as they last won the Champions Trophy in 2013 in MS Dhoni's captaincy.

In Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, fans performed yagya (fire ceremony) at Panchveer Baba Temple in Ardali Bazar for India's victory while young cricket players in Kanpur waived the tricolour in enthusiasm to back the team for the title clash.

"Today, a victory ritual is underway here for the Indian cricket team's triumph. We wish that India's team performs exceptionally and gains worldwide fame. Today's match is highly energetic, and all players are expected to deliver their best performance," a fan from Varanasi told IANS.

India have reached the T20 World Cup final after a gap of more than 10 years as they lost to Sri Lanka in the summit match in April 2014.

Both India and South Africa have not lost a single game in their T20 World Cup campaign so far. Additionally, South Africa have reached to the final of any World Cup for the first time.

India and South Africa will be up against each other later in the day at Kensington Oval in Barbados later in the day.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.