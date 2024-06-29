Will Smith drops new song 'You Can Make It' with references to Chris Rock slapgate

Los Angeles, June 29 (IANS) Actor-rapper Will Smith has released new music with a completely fresh sound.

The four-time Grammy-winning rapper and actor, 55, has been on a solo music hiatus since dropping his 2017 EDM track 'Get Lit', which came over a decade after his last studio album, 2005’s 'Lost and Found', reports People magazine.

However, the 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' star has returned with a brand-new offering titled 'You Can Make It'.

The uplifting single, backed by the Sunday Service Choir (of Kanye West’s Jesus Is King fame) and assisted by Fridayy, finds Smith back in his rap bag as he shares an urgent message for listeners.

“You are in the smoke and the fire / Tight rope on the wires / I see you’re broken and tired / And all your hope is expired”, he raps on the track. “So many tests for the flesh / Exhausted, gasping to catch your breath / Walking through the valley of the shadow of death / and when you think you’ve got nothing left, keep going.”

According to People, later in the song, the 'Summertime' rapper seems to turn his encouraging advice to himself, alluding to dealing with past personal battles -- like the infamous 2022 Oscar slap incident with Chris Rock -- with lyrics like, "Believe me, they tried to bleed Will Smith / In the rearview, I see adversity was the gift.”

He adds, “Out of the madness, out of the maze / Out of the saddest into the rays / The darkest of nights turns into day / And every storm runs out of rain.”

Smith’s return to music comes amid his box-office success with his latest Bad Boys instalment, starring Martin Lawrence.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.