‘Super spokesperson’: BJP slams Congress for criticising Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday strongly criticised Congress leader Udit Raj for calling Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor the "super spokesperson of the BJP." Poonawalla questioned why the Congress was seemingly agitated by Tharoor’s comments, which, according to him, reflected national interest rather than partisan politics.

The controversy erupted after Tharoor, who is leading a multi-party delegation as part of a global outreach programme, made remarks during a visit to Panama. Speaking on India’s evolving security policy, Tharoor said that in recent years, India’s stance on terrorism had changed and that terrorists now understand they will face consequences for their actions.

Reacting sharply, Udit Raj took to the social media platform X to denounce Tharoor’s statement.

In a post, Raj wrote, “My dear @ShashiTharoor. Alas! I could prevail upon PM Modi to declare you as the super spokesperson of the BJP, even declaring you as the foreign minister before landing in India. How could you denigrate the golden history of Congress by suggesting that before PM Modi, India never crossed the LoC or international border? In 1965, the Indian Army entered Pakistan at multiple points, surprising the Pakistanis in the Lahore sector. In 1971, India split Pakistan into two, and during the UPA government, several surgical strikes were conducted without politicising them. How could you be so dishonest to the party that gave you so much?”

Responding to these remarks, Shehzad Poonawalla defended Tharoor and accused Congress of hypocrisy.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “When Pakistan is exposed on the international stage, why does the Congress experience stomach pain? Is it because Tharoor is prioritising national interest over party lines? If someone speaks for India, does that automatically mean he speaks for the BJP? Why is Tharoor being attacked for speaking the truth?”

Poonawalla further alleged that Rahul Gandhi had instructed Udit Raj to criticise Tharoor.

“This is not about party politics. Tharoor is discussing national policy, not party ideology. There is nothing wrong with his statement. If praising the Indian Army and calling out Pakistan’s actions makes someone anti-Congress, then the party needs to introspect,” he added.

He continued, “Now, if Congress has a problem with anyone standing up for India or criticising Pakistan, then what does that say about them? It seems Congress is acting like a Pakistan Prashast Party (PPP) or a YouTube channel of Pakistan.”

Poonawalla also weighed in on BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s recent claim that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had requested then-US President Ronald Reagan to mediate between India and Pakistan.

“Dubey has exposed how Congress, during its rule, engaged in foreign-mediated negotiations with Pakistan, despite claiming otherwise. Rahul Gandhi is misleading the public by denying these historical facts,” he said.

He also cited other examples from India’s history to question the Congress’s handling of national security issues.

“Former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram had urged then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or Kartarpur during the 1971 war. Yet, under pressure, Indira Gandhi agreed to a ceasefire. We also ceded significant territory to Pakistan in the 1960s. Why are these questions not being answered?” Poonawalla asked.

The BJP leader concluded by questioning the Congress's past decisions.

“Who gave away PoK? Who ignored Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s recommendations? If Patel had been heeded, we might not have had the PoK issue today. And why did we approach the United Nations on the matter? These are the real questions the Congress must answer," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.