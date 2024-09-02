Subroto Cup 2024: Northeast teams among goals on Day 1 of Junior Boys football

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Schools from the Northeast scored goals in aplenty to start Day One of the 63rd Subroto Cup Junior Boys International Football Tournament on a high which was played in various venues of New Delhi and NCR. Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya scored 23 goals past St. Francis Xavier High School, Daman & Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli for the highest victory of the day.

Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, Assam started the high-scoring day with a 6-1 victory against Sainik School, Arunachal Pradesh in the opening match of the tournament.

A total of 110 goals were scored on the day in the 16 matches held at Ambedkar Stadium, Tejas Football Ground, G.D Goenka World School, and KIIT Global School. Despite the goal fest, the match between Mamta Modern School, New Delhi, and Tripura Sports School ended in a goalless draw.

RMSA High School, Mizoram scored 11 while T.G English School, Bishnupur, Manipur scored seven goals. In other high-scoring matches, Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand won 15-0 against Air Force School, Gorakhpur while Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan beat Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Hansiadih, Jharkhand 11-1.

Day 2 will also see 16 matches played at all four venues in Delhi and NCR.

RESULTS

GROUP A

Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, Assam bt Sainik School, East Siang, Arunachal Pradesh – 6-1

Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand bt Singapore International School, Mumbai – 7-0

GROUP B

RMSA High School, Mizoram bt C.N Vidyalaya, Gujarat – 11-0

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan bt JNV Hansiadih Jharkhand – 11-1

GROUP C

T.G English School, Bishnupur, Manipur bt Indore Public School, Madhya Pradesh – 7-0

Chowbaga High School, West Bengal bt Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Bhaktapur, Nepal – 2-1

GROUP D

Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand bt The Air Force School, Gorakhpur – 15-0

Guru Govind Singh Sports College, Uttar Pradesh bt Government Senior Secondary School, Sikkim – 2-1

GROUP E

Farook Higher Secondary School, Kerala bt Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand, Chhattisgarh – 2-1

Modern School, Barakhamba, New Delhi bt The Army Public School, New Delhi – 5-0

GROUP F

Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh bt Kejariwal +2 Higher Secondary Vidyalaya, Bihar – 2-1

Myngken Christian HSS, Meghalaya bt St. Francis Xavier High School, D&D & DNH – 23 -0

GROUP G

Govt. Secondary School, Arunachal Pradesh bt BSC +2 High School, Jharkhand – 2-0

Father Agnel Multipurpose High School, Goa bt Mahatma Gandhi SSS, Lakshadweep – 4-0

GROUP H

Lord Krishna Senior Secondary School, Haryana bt Krida Prabodhini, Maharashtra – 3-2

Mamta Modern School, New Delhi drew Tripura Sports School – 0-0.

