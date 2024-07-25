Sub Jr Men West Zone Hockey: Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Chattisgarh win league matches on Day 3

Surat, July 25 (IANS) Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey and Chhattisgarh Hockey secured victories in their respective games on Day 2 3 at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground.

In the opening match of the day, Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey registered a thrilling 3-2 victory against Goans Hockey in a see-saw match. Ankit Sharma (27’) netted a field goal to give the lead to Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey, however, Goans Hockey Captain Gourav C Shetty (27’) equalised the score a few seconds later.

Also, Pawan Yadav (32’) restored Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey’s lead, but once again Goans Hockey levelled the score as Francis Singh (35’) found the back of the net through a penalty corner. Eventually, it was Aryan Pal (44’) who scored a decisive goal and helped Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey register a close win.

In the second and final match of the day, Chhattisgarh Hockey outclassed Hockey Gujarat 8-0. For Chhattisgarh Hockey, Avi Manikpuri (1’, 26’) opened the scoring following which Om Kumar Yadav (14’, 19’, 37’, 41’) netted four goals, while Pritam Kujur (21’) and Sarthi Liyansh (30’) scored a goal each.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.