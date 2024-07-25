Aishwarya Sharma congratulates hubby Neil Bhatt as he embarks on his new show

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actress Aishwarya Sharma, known for her role as Patralekha in TV show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, continues to entertain her fans by sharing fun-filled videos on social media.

Aishwarya recently took to her Instagram stories and cheered for her husband Neil Bhatt for his upcoming TV Show. Sharing a teaser of the show, shared on Instagram by ColorsTV, she wrote: “Congratulations @bhat_neil. All the best for your new journey.” This was accompanied by a party and celebration emojis.

The couple often posts endearing pictures and videos with one another.

Recently, Aishwarya delighted fans by recreating a classic song from the movie 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega' alongside her best friend Ashna. The video showcases their lively dance moves and Aishwarya's active engagement on social media.

Her husband and actor Neil Bhatt is all set for his upcoming TV show ‘Megha Barsenge’, which could be seen from August 6 on Colors and Jio Cinema.

Aishwarya Sharma gained prominence for her portrayal of Patralekha in the popular series ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ where she impressed audiences with her performance as an antagonist alongside Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh. She remained a part of the show from its inception until her character's storyline concluded with a generational shift.

Following her departure from ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, Aishwarya ventured into Rohit Shetty's adrenaline-pumping reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.’ Her participation in the show provided a platform for her subsequent appearance on ‘Bigg Boss Season 17’ where she, along with Neil Bhatt, garnered admiration for their authentic personalities.

