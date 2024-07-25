Manish Tewari questions govt on carbon emissions, Power Minister says 'target achieved before time'

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday questioned the government over issues of carbon emissions and global warming, while citing the global consensus of the 1992 Earth Summit.

He said that this issue also found its mention in the Economic Survey, to which Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar replied that the government was not only serious and forthcoming in achieving the climate goal objectives, rather it has achieved "targets before time".

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Tewari said that the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro (1992) reached a consensus that global warming must be limited to 1.5 degrees of pre-industrial temperatures that prevailed during the 1500s, before the first industrial revolution took place. He further said that the two chapters of the Economic Survey also talked about the sacrosanct 1.5 degrees and asked whether the government agreed with the assertion made in the document.

Replying to this, Union Minister Khattar said that the government was taking proactive steps towards this and it is also yielding results. "We have some commitments to the world community to achieve. We had set a target to reduce emissions by 30-35 per cent but we achieved it before time," Khattar told the House.

He further said that by 2030, the government expects to cut it further by 40-45 per cent.

The Union Minister further said that the carbon emission targets are set up every year. All sectors and industries are given targets with a motive to spur competition. Those who accomplish the carbon emission target will be issued a certificate.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also made an intervening remark and said that it's a matter of pride that India is the only country to achieve the carbon emission targets before time.

Notably, the government has already declared its intent to roll out a carbon credit Trading Scheme by 2026. Those adhering to norms will also be issued a carbon certificate. A single carbon credit represents the removal or avoided emission of one ton of carbon dioxide – or another greenhouse gas like methane of equivalent volume. These credits can be sold at a cost to an entity that can then claim that credit as a reduction in its own carbon emissions.

