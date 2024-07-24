'Still getting packed crowds & amazing viewership': Brett Lee on playing in leagues post-retirement

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Former Australian pacer Brett Lee feels it is exciting for a cricketer to continue playing cricket after retirement, and seeing the stands filled with crowds brings them immense happiness.

Brett Lee, former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan and former South African batter Hashim Amla spoke about their life after retirement from cricket and how they are giving back to the society.

Lee while speaking about the amazing viewership cricket gets, shared his insights in on the podcast series '180 Not Out'.

"Even when you hang up the boots and you’re not playing from a professional point of view, the chance to play in these leagues, post the age of 40, and still getting packed crowds, still getting amazing viewership on television, it is exciting for us, that there are still people who watch you," Lee said.

Irfan Pathan, who also graced the podcast, said he always wanted to give back to cricket post retirement. "When I came to Jammu Kashmir cricket for two years, my contract was about … I don't talk about money, but my contract was only 20% of the money I was getting with the Carribean Premiere League. I had a contract of Canadian Premiere League, on top of whatever the franchise will pick me, the league had promised me a certain amount. Canada Premiere League, T10 premiere league, in 2018, and one more league," said Pathan.

"There were four leagues. Compared to that I was getting only 15-20% amount in JKCA, so it was not about money, I wanted to give something back to cricket, Indian cricket that too. So I am glad I took that decision and came to serve JK cricket, which helped not only me as a mentor, but overall Jammu & Kashmir cricket as well, and a lot of guys came up," he added.

Meanwhile, Amla highlighted the increasing scope for commentary in modern cricket due to the extensive analysis involved. He also mentioned some of his favorite commentators.

"What I would say is that there is a greater scope for commentary now because there is so much analysis now and you need someone to explain the analysis. And if you can speak on TV like a 10 year old is watching, you reach a really huge market. I think that's why I love some of the commentary that I enjoy," said Amla.

"When I listen to them, I listen to parts that are very basic and there are technical parts that I as a former cricketer can really enjoy. Different commentators cater to different age groups. Danny Morrison for T20 ... I love him, he's so casual. Test Cricket you have Mark Nicholas, Michael Holding, and Michael Atherton as well, I've enjoyed listening to their analysis and they explain the game really well! They are catering to a variety of age groups," he conculded.

