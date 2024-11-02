Sri Lanka to launch online passport appointment system amid shortages

Colombo, Nov 2 (IANS) Sri Lanka's Department of Immigration and Emigration was setting up an online appointment system for passport applications, according to an announcement by the Government Information Department.

Sri Lanka has been experiencing shortages of blank passports, leading to queues outside the Department of Immigration and Emigration for several months, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Government Information Department said on Friday that the online system would be launched soon. Sri Lankan nationals can get an appointment to come to the department and submit applications.

Currently, the Department of Immigration and Emigration has around 50,000 blank passports, with an additional 100,000 expected in November. Another 150,000 blank passports are anticipated in December, according to the department.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.