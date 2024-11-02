National day of mourning declared in Serbia for roof collapse victims

Belgrade, Nov 2 (IANS) The Serbian government has declared November 2 a national day of mourning for those who died in the collapse of a roof structure at the Novi Sad railway station.

The Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Novi Sad said 14 bodies have been recovered from the debris so far.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday evening urged unity and accountability.

"We all must find the strength to unite, help the families, and do everything in our power to minimise the damage," Vucic said, expressing gratitude to rescuers and workers who have worked tirelessly.

Earlier, Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic said that the accident marks one of the darkest days in the city's history and is a tragedy for all of Serbia.

Vucevic expressed his and the government's condolences to the victims' families, and thanked all those involved in the rescue efforts, Xinhua news agency reported.

Although the structure was 60 years old, authorities will identify those responsible for the incident, Vucevic said.

The concrete platform roof collapsed in front of the railway station earlier on Friday.

Three people were rescued and taken to hospital, and two were women who had been trapped in the rubble but managed to maintain vocal contact with rescuers.

Emergency workers arrived at the scene within minutes, with the rescue operation involving over 80 responders from multiple cities.

Eight deaths had been initially reported in the incident. However, as time went by, rescuers found more bodies.

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said an investigation will follow the rescue operation.

