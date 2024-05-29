Trouble Brewing From Past 6 Months in Hardik-Natasa Marriage: Reports

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's relationship has hit rough waters amid rumours of their potential split. Over the last six months, reports indicate tensions in their marriage, hinting at a possible separation.

Rumours started swirling when Natasa dropped "Pandya" from her Instagram name, followed by removing their mutual photos, excluding those with their son, Agastya.

Critics have called Natasa an opportunist, while others see this situation as a PR tactic to draw sympathy towards Hardik, especially after he faced backlash for replacing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians' captain in the 2024 IPL.

However, without the couple's confirmation, these remain speculations. Rumors about alimony, a PR campaign, and their separation could be false. A few reports claim that Hardik has requested Natasa to avoid attending cricket matches due to the ongoing trolling over his IPL performance. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also made headlines for deleting their photos, though there was no confirmation of their separation.

Hardik and Natasa's journey began in 2018, leading to their engagement in Dubai two years later. They married quietly during the lockdown and welcomed their son, Agastya, shortly after. In 2023, they celebrated their love by renewing their vows in jubilee fashion in Udaipur.