PV Sindhu's Wedding Reception: Ajith Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Attend

Renowned Indian badminton player PV Sindhu recently tied the knot with Venkata Datta Sai in an elaborate ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. It was held in Hyderabad; the reception was a huge starry affair with all celebrities from film and politics making it.

Prominent Telugu and Tamil film stars attended the reception, including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Mrunal Thakur. Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar also made an appearance at the event with his family. It was a grand ceremony, and videos and pictures of the celebration went viral on social media.

Sindhu's wedding ceremony was a private affair, with only close family members and friends in attendance. The couple exchanged vows in a traditional Telugu ceremony, with Sindhu looking elegant in a cream-coloured saree and her husband matching her outfit with a cream sherwani.

Venkata Datta Sai is a successful businessman who is married to Sindhu. The couple's marriage was finalized within a month, though the families had known each other for many years.

Upasana also attended the wedding reception to bless the newlyweds. The reception was a celebration of love and commitment towards each other and marked the beginning of a new life together.

