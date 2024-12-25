Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Allu Arjun's Film Continues Its Blockbuster Run

Despite new releases, Pushpa 2 continues to dominate the box office, becoming the top choice for moviegoers. The film, starring Allu Arjun, has crossed a massive ₹1625 crore worldwide, a major achievement for the film.

The movie had a strong opening, earning ₹282.91 crore on Day 1. It continued to perform well in the following days, with Day 4 bringing in ₹204.52 crore and Day 11 seeing ₹104.24 crore in collections. Even in its second week, Pushpa 2 showed steady earnings, with Day 18 collecting ₹46.71 crore and Day 19 ₹20.35 crore.

Here’s the global box office collection breakdown:

Day 1: ₹282.91 crore

Day 2: ₹134.63 crore

Day 3: ₹159.27 crore

Day 4: ₹204.52 crore

Day 5: ₹101.35 crore

Day 6: ₹80.74 crore

Day 7: ₹69.03 crore

Day 8: ₹54.09 crore

Day 9: ₹49.31 crore

Day 10: ₹82.56 crore

Day 11: ₹104.24 crore

Day 12: ₹45.01 crore

Day 13: ₹42.63 crore

Day 14: ₹39.75 crore

Day 15: ₹28.93 crore

Day 16: ₹23.07 crore

Day 17: ₹38.29 crore

Day 18: ₹46.71 crore

Day 19: ₹20.35 crore

Day 20: ₹17.92 crore

While collections saw a decline in the third week, the film's overall success highlights its huge appeal among audiences. The film's action, star power, and widespread fanbase have helped it maintain its place at the top of the box office.