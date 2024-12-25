Here’s what Athiya Shetty’s ‘definition of love’ looks like

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) On her parents wedding anniversary, actress Athiya Shetty shared a picture of father Suniel and Mana; and said that it is her definition of love.

Athiya took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a monochrome picture of her parents from their wedding ceremony.

She wrote: “My definition of love. Happy Anniversary.”

Suniel and Mana have been married since 1991. They have two children, daughter Athiya and son Ahan Shetty.

It was in November when Athiya and her husband KL Rahul announced their pregnancy.

The couple took to their respective Instagram handles and announced the good news with a heartfelt post. Athiya and Rahul will welcome their first child in 2025. They shared a note that read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025.”

The announcement post was accompanied by the visuals of little feet and an evil eye emoji. In April this year, rumours swirled about Athiya expecting her first child after her father, Suniel Shetty, made a “nana” comment on a popular dance reality show.

His remarks sparked widespread speculation that Athiya and KL Rahul might soon welcome a baby.

Athiya and Rahul first met in 2019 through a mutual friend, and the two instantly clicked. Their connection deepened over the years, and after dating for several years, they tied the knot in 2023. The intimate wedding ceremony was held at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala, and it was attended by close family and friends.

Talking about Suniel, he will next be seen in “Welcome To The Jungle”, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Disha Patani to name a few. The film is the third installment of the “Welcome” franchise, which first came out in 2007.

“Welcome” was directed by Anees Bazmee. It stars Feroz Khan (in his final screen appearance) Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, and Mallika Sherawat.It was loosely inspired by the 1999 comedy Mickey Blue Eyes.

