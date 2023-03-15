How to Buy IPL 2023 Tickets

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will begin on March 31. The IPL 2023 will be unique in that ten teams will compete in a home-and-away tournament format. Before the teams get to the final stage of the IPL 2023, they will play 70 league matches.

Tickets for the Indian Premier League matches will be available on the Paytm Insider app and the ticket price starts at 800. Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad tickets are presently on sale. IPL 2023 tickets for additional teams, like as Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, will be available soon.

Here are the steps on how to buy IPL tickets:

1: The simplest way to buy IPL tickets is to first open Paytm App

2. Search for the Indian Premier League 2023 season

3. You can find 10 teams participating in the IPL

4. Choose the day for which you want to visit the game. Please remember to double-check the time and location of the IPL 2023 match you select.

5. Finally, choose a ticket within your price range and pay with UPI or online banking.

