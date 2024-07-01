Heartfelt Tribute: Kohli Thanks Wife Anushka Sharma, Dedicates T20 World Cup Victory to Her

India bagged the T20 World Cup after 17 years on 29th June 2024, thanks to the players' ultimate hard work. Virat Kohli, the key player of the Indian cricket team, dedicated his victory to his wife, writing, “None of this would remotely be possible......” in his Instagram post.

After the recent win in the T20 World Cup finals, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the T20I format. He took this occasion to write a heartfelt note for Anushka Sharma, who often received backlash for her husband's low scores. Virat Kohli, along with Team India, won against South Africa by 7 runs, making it a historic second T20I victory title. The star batter received the Man of the Match title for scoring 76 in 59 balls, which led to the win. At Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Kohli led the first innings from 34 to 176 for 7 with two sixes and six fours, while South Africa could only reach 176 for 8.

Virat’s heartfelt message to his wife: “None of this would remotely be possible without you, my love. You keep me humble, grounded, and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it is mine. Thank you, and I love you for being YOU @anushkasharma,” Virat wrote on his Instagram post, dedicating his victory.

Anushka Sharma faced massive trolling from his fans on social media for Virat’s low scores after their marriage in 2017. This T20 World Cup win is the first major win for him, making it a tight slap for the trolls. Anushka, who never misses cheering for her husband throughout the tournament, congratulated Team India on their win. The Bollywood actress was called “unlucky” when Virat departed after scoring 1 (13) because of her presence. She was trolled badly for India’s defeat in the ODI World Cup 2024 semi-finals at Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia. However, Kohli responded to the trolls through social media, calling it shameless behavior. He further stated that she is his support and the pillar of his strength. Recently, Anushka was seen consoling her husband with a warm hug when Team India lost the ODI World Cup finals in 2023. Therefore, the star player made sure to express his gratitude to his wife after reaching this goal.