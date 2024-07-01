Taylor Swift gets stuck as her stage malfunctions during concert in Dublin

Los Angeles, July 1 (IANS) Popstar Taylor Swift during her tour in Dublin had a small problem as she got stuck on a “raised platform.”

Swift got help from one of her background dancers from the Eras Tour, where she was performing 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived', a staple of the Tortured Poets Department portion of the tour setlist. She was stranded midair on a platform after it did not retract according to plan, reports people.com.

A backup dancer stayed firm while the singer was standing on the structure, a fan-captured footage shows. Swift and the dancer did not miss a beat before smoothly handling the technical mishap.

The video shows the dancer walking over to Swift's platform immediately after he reached the floor, and helped her down effortlessly as she smiled down at him, another clip of the performance shows.

After coming on the ground, the two went back to perform and straight made the formation before 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' bridge, during which a group of dancers emerged for some marching band-inspired choreography.

During the same Eras Tour show, Swift opened up about the album 'Folklore' and shared that Ireland played a large part in the development of the story of the fantasy-inspired pandemic-era album.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.