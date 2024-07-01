Pension distribution becomes a TDP affair for AP government

Welfare schemes are never supposed to come across as personal gifts from politicians. The distribution of pensions in Andhra Pradesh by the Chandrababu Naidu government has been done through lies and cheap politics.

TDP had promised not to do away with the volunteer system. The party even promised to increase the salary of volunteers to Rs 10,000 per month. After forming the government, the volunteer system has been ditched. The government is now distributing monthly pensions by showcasing it as TDP's largesse with selfish motives.

The whole process of giving pensions to the needy has acquired political colours. The TDP is trying hard to project the scheme as its personal gift. More than government servants, TDP leaders and cadres are seen around everywhere. Photo-ops with beneficiaries have become a publicity stunt.

"They said that pensions can't be distributed without the volunteer system in place. But we have shown that it can be done. During elections, people were made to walk and stand in queues in scorching heat. As a result, 33 beneficiaries breathed their last," CM Chandrababu Naidu said. But it was his party that had complained to the EC against volunteers and made it hard for beneficiaries to receive hassle-free benefits.

The whole affair reminds people of the Janmabhoomi Committee fiasco in the past. Jagan, during his term, instituted the volunteer system to separate politics and distribution of welfare benefits. Such a successful and well-intentioned system has now been destroyed by the new government purely for political reasons.