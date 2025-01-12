Ajith Kumar And His Team Shines in Dubai 24H Car Race Series, Wins 3rd Place and Spirit of the Race Recognition

Ajith Kumar, renowned for his action-packed performances, is also a passionate car racing enthusiast. Recently, he participated in the prestigious Dubai 24H Series, where he demonstrated exceptional resilience and determination. During the practice session, Ajith encountered a deadly accident due to a brake failure, but despite the terrifying setback, he did not back down. He continued with the race and finished in an impressive 3rd place in the 991 category. Additionally, he won the "Spirit of the Race" award in the GT4 category, showcasing his outstanding performance and sportsmanship.

Ajith waved the Indian flag in celebration, making his country proud with his remarkable achievements on the international racing circuit. The actor was seen celebrating with his family, including his wife Shalini, daughter Anoushka, and son Aadvik. In a touching moment, actor Madhavan was seen embracing Ajith, sharing in the joy of his well-earned victory. The event highlighted Ajith's perseverance and commitment to his passions.

Following his triumph, several Kollywood celebrities took to social media platforms like X and Instagram to congratulate Ajith. His resilience and victory earned him widespread admiration, with fellow actors and fans expressing their pride in his achievements. Messages of celebration and well-wishes flooded in, marking his victory as a proud moment for the entire industry.