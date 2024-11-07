Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt share glimpses of Raha’ jungle themed birthday party

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) As stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter turned 2 on Wednesday, grandmother Soni Razdan and ‘masi’ Pooja Bhatt shared a glimpse of the toddlers' jungle-themed birthday party.

Pooja took to her Instagram stories, where she first shared a picture of the entrance, which had a monkey and a panda cut-out along with “Raha” written on it.

She then shared a picture of the stunning cake, which was decorated with leaves, animal figurines, and a message reading “Happy Birthday Raha 2.”

A photograph of filmmaker and grandfather Mahesh Bhatt was seen, where he posed with Mickey and Minnie Mouse mascots. The lavish birthday party also had a tattoo booth for guests to enjoy.

Soni shared a picture posing with Neena Gupta, Neetu Kapoor, Shalini Pradhan and Anu Ranjan. The picture was captioned: “When your gang shows up for you #birthdaycelebrations.”

Other guests who were seen at the party were filmmaker Karan Johar, who was joined by his kids, Yash and Roohi. Ayan Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Jehangir Ali Khan were also spotted at the birthday party.

Alia and Ranbir, who got married on April 14, 2022, welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, on November 6 in the same year. The couple made their first public appearance with Raha in December 2023.

Neetu on Wednesday shared an adorable and heartwarming moment of Ranbir with his daughter, Raha.

In the picture, the father is seen planting a sweet kiss on Raha’s cheek. Alongside the picture, Neetu wrote, “Our pyaar’s birthday, God bless.”

Soni Razdan too had wished her “darling” granddaughter Raha on social media.

Alongside this adorable picture, she wrote in the caption, “No feeling in the world beats being your grandma and having the privilege of capturing precious moments like these for posterity. A part of me wishes that you never grow up. Yet, I am delighted to see you do just that! Happy 2nd Birthday to our darling Raha. We love you sooooo much.”

