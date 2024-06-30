'So many words but can’t find the right ones', Rohit shares heartfelt post after T20 World Cup win

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) The 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian captain, Rohit Sharma shared a heartfelt note to the fans a day after beating South Africa in a last-over thriller by seven runs at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

With the title-win, Rohit also announced retirement from the shortest format of the game. Rohit , finished his T20I career as the highest scorer in T20Is - 4231 runs in 159 matches - and also holds the record for the most centuries in men’s T20Is via fine tons, apart from being a two-time world champion in the shortest format.

Sharing a post on 'X' with his picture, Rohit wrote, "This picture epitomises how I’m feeling right now. So many words but can’t find the right ones to express what yesterday meant to me but I will, and I will share them, but right now I’m basking in a dream come true for a billion of us."

India went into Saturday's title clash as one of the two unbeaten teams alongside South Africa. Player of the Match Virat Kohli stepped up when it mattered the most with a 59-ball 76 to help India post a competitive 176/7, the highest total in a Men’s T20 World Cup final. His 72-run stand for the fourth wicket with Axar Patel, who made 47 off 31 balls, and a 57-run partnership with Shivam Dube, who hit a 16-ball 27.

In reply, South Africa were very much in sight to chase down the total. But Hardik taking out Heinrich Klaasen propelled India to come back into the match and emerge victorious to end a long 11-year global trophy drought as they restricted South Africa to 169/8. While Pandya took 3-20, Player of the Tournament Jasprit Bumrah shined with 2-18.

