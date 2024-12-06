SLC head Shammi Silva assumes charge as new President of Asian Cricket Council

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Shammi Silva, the President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), has officially assumed charge as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President. Silva takes up the top job after Jay Shah, his predecessor, became the new Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) from December 1.

“It is a great honour to lead the Asian Cricket Council. Cricket is the heartbeat of Asia, and I look forward to working closely with all member nations to elevate the game, provide opportunities for emerging talent, and strengthen the bonds that unite us through this beautiful sport,” said Silva in a statement.

Silva, who was re-elected as SLC President for a third consecutive term in May 2023, had previously served as the Chairman of the ACC Finance & Marketing Committee for several years. He also serves as a member of the ICC Audit Committee.

Silva, who played cricket for the Colombo Cricket Club in 1983/84 and was a member, manager and coach of the Sri Lanka squash national team, assumes the ACC presidency at a pivotal time for Asian cricket, where he has to build on the work done for the betterment of cricket in Asia under Shah’s tenure.

Under Shah, who was in his third term till he moved to becoming the ICC Chairman, the ACC achieved its highest value for its commercial rights of Asia Cup tournaments for 2024–31, as well as led the introduction of a new pathway events structure, and the continued development and growth of cricket across its member nations.

Silva is also Sri Lanka’s representative in the ICC Board, and had recently met Shah in Dubai when he visited the ICC Headquarters on Thursday alongside other representatives. Shah, who was recently BCCI Secretary, succeeded Greg Barclay, who had held the post of ICC Chairman since 2020.

